DeSantis says conservatives won’t be ‘gaslit’ by ‘people who think we’re dumb’ after Newsom debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a hit at California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom following their debate, saying conservatives won’t be gaslit into thinking liberal policies are working.

DeSantis, a GOP presidential hopeful, made the comments during a campaign rally Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.

“And one of the things I think, it’s like what the left is trying to do to this country, what people in the media are helping them do, is they are just trying to lie to the public about almost everything that’s going on,” DeSantis said. “When that White House press secretary goes to that podium and tells you that the border is secure, they think you’re stupid. They’re willing to say anything.”

DeSantis then referred back to his debate between Newsom on Thursday, saying the California leader lied about his own policies.

DESANTIS LOSES ANOTHER SUPER PAC OFFICIAL, THE SECOND IN THE LAST 2 WEEKS TO LEAVE HIS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

“When [Newsom] was on the stage with me saying Biden is a great president and he’s clicking on all cylinders, that was a lie, we know that was a lie. When he says that California has lower taxes than Florida, I mean, not only is that a lie, even the people that like what’s going on in California acknowledge that one of the prices you pay of living there is you pay higher taxes than elsewhere,” DeSantis said.

“We are not going to be gaslit by people who think we’re dumb. We’re not going to be lied to and just take it. We’re going to stand for the truth. And ultimately we need truth in this country,” he added.

DESANTIS SAYS NEWSOM IS ‘OBVIOUSLY PREPARING’ TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT AFTER ‘HANNITY’ DEBATE

During Thursday night’s debate, Newsom claimed that Florida taxes lower income workers more than California taxes millionaires.

“He has one of the most regressive tax rates in the United States, America’s number three, most regressive state in America. And what that means is simply this – Who does he tax? He taxes low income workers more than we tax millionaires and billionaires in the state of California,” Newsom said.

DeSantis responded, saying people don’t move from Florida to California to pay less in taxes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“How many people leave Florida to go to California because they pay less taxes? I’ve not seen that. Are people going from Florida to New York because they pay less taxes? Of course not. They come to Florida because they pay lower taxes. We don’t even have an income tax. And yet California has a higher sales tax than we do,” DeSantis said.