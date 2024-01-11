DeSantis slams Kerry, Obama, Biden on climate change during debate: ‘Guys talk out of one side of their mouth’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at prominent Democrats in the United States in response to a question about the threat of climate during a CNN debate in Iowa.

“Here’s the thing, you know, they talk about, Joe Biden has said that global warming is worse than a nuclear war — and I’m just thinking well, gee, John Kerry hasn’t given up his private jet,” DeSantis said Wednesday night during the final GOP debate before the Iowa caucuses.

“Obama hasn’t given up his Martha’s Vineyard seaside mansion. I haven’t seen Biden do anything to hold China accountable except making sure that Hunter gets money. So these guys talk out of one side of their mouth and then they behave in another way. And I think that’s wrong.”

DeSantis added that liberal climate change policies would “devastate” communities “particularly here in Iowa.”

“You’re going to end up having rolling blackouts if they kneecap reliable energy production in this country,” DeSantis said. “Florida has had a massive decline in emissions, wasn’t because of a single mandate. It was because of innovation, because a lot of natural gas has replaced coal. We do have market-based solar, and it’s a compliment, but we cannot walk away from reliable energy.”

“And I think about, here’s what left wants to do. They want to take away your freedom and they want you to pay more for everything.”

Kerry, who is currently Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, has faced heated criticism from conservatives for continuing to fly private all across the world while lamenting the effects of climate change.

Kerry pushed back on those allegations during a House hearing last year when he denied “personally” owning a private jet.

