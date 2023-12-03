DeSantis super PAC fires interim CEO after less than 2 weeks in latest shakeup of top officials

Never Back Down, the top super Political Action Committee supporting Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign for president, has fired its interim chief executive officer after less than two weeks on the job.

The super PAC confirmed to Fox News Digital that Kristen Davison is out as interim CEO, just a week and a half after she replaced Chris Jankowski.

The news comes after former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt resigned last week as Never Back Down board chairman. In his resignation letter to the board, Laxalt said he is turning his attention to his family and law practice but that he will continue to support DeSantis in whatever ways he can.

Never Back Down has named Scott Wagner, a longtime DeSantis ally, as interim CEO. He will also replace Laxalt as board chairman.

“Scott Wagner will now serve as Chairman of the Board and interim CEO of Never Back Down,” spokesperson Jessica Syzmanski said in a statement to Fox News Digital.” Never Back Down has the most organized, advanced caucus operation of anyone in the 2024 primary field, and we look forward to continuing that great work to help elect Gov. DeSantis the next President of the United States.”

Davison departure represents the super PAC’s latest staff shakeup in the last couple of weeks.

Jankowski left as CEO on Nov. 22, Laxalt resigned as board chairman four days later and Davison was terminated as interim CEO five days after that. Additionally, Never Back Down spokesperson Erin Perrine was also fired, according to Semafor.

Other staff have also departed from the super PAC in recent days, although it is unclear how widespread these departures are, POLITICO reported.

The DeSantis campaign is plagued by other problems the super PAC is facing as well. The campaign believes Never Back Down’s TV ads have been ineffective, people close to the governor told POLITICO. DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeier suggested in a memo last week the super PAC should shift its focus toward a get-out-the vote program.

Amid Never Back Down’s ongoing turmoil, DeSantis allies created a new super PAC, Fight Right. Never Back Down had been the only pro-DeSantis group and has been responsible for more campaign functions than most super PACs typically do. But the formation of the new group raises questions about Never Back Down’s role as the campaign prepares for the Iowa caucus on Jan 15.

Never Back Down has hosted several campaign events, which have included appearances from DeSantis, especially in his campaign tour of each of Iowa’s 99 counties. The super Pac has also focused on grassroots organization in Iowa.

Following Uthmeier’s memo, Never Back Down has moved its attention toward field deployment ahead of the Iowa caucus while Fight Right will focus on TV advertising, according to POLITICO.

DeSantis continues to struggle to gain ground on former President Trump in the polls for the GOP nomination for president. Once considered the most viable competitor to the former president, DeSantis now finds himself in a fight to maintain second place, as former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has seen a surge in momentum in recent months.