DeSantis supports moving some federal agencies outside of DC: ‘Detached administrative state’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who despite the fan fodder has yet to officially declare a 2024 presidential run, said in a recent interview published Saturday that he would support moving some federal agencies outside Washington, DC.

“Too much power has accumulated in DC and the result is a detached administrative state that rules over us and imposes its will on us,” the Republican governor told the New York Post during a recent trip to his hometown of Dunedin. “While there are a host of things that need to be done to re-constitutionalize government, parceling out federal agencies to other parts of the country could help reduce the negative effects of this accumulation of power.”

During a stop at the local diner, DeSantis tells residents, “This is going to be the best legislation session we’ve had.”

“We don’t promise things we can’t deliver,” he reportedly added, standing on a stage for local bands. The governor discussed his plan to put more focus on classical education in the state’s higher education system before drawing the same response from many in the crowd: “You need to run for president,” according to the Post.

The remarks came before DeSantis is set to kick off a pro-police tour starting in New York City Monday, Fox News Digital exclusively reported. He is set to speak with law enforcement officers in blue-led cities who feel unsupported.

The first stop will be at a diner in the red-leaning borough of Staten Island and Paul DiGiacomo, president of New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association, is expected to attend.

DeSantis will then head to Fort Washington, a Philadelphia suburb, and Elmhurst, Illinois, near Chicago, where he will meet with sheriffs, chiefs of police and other local law enforcement officials.

The governor recently made headlines for rejecting the Advanced Placement African American Studies course, condemning the content for running “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

DeSantis also recently signed a bill requiring public school books are “age-appropriate” and free of pornography.

“Virtually every major institution in our country is attempting to impose a ‘progressive’ agenda on society,” he said. “Florida strives to protect the ability of its citizens to live their lives free from this agenda being shoved down their throats.”

It remains to be seen if DeSantis will throw his hat in the running for the Republican 2024 nomination.

Nikki Haley is swinging through Iowa this week fresh off announcing her presidential campaign. Her fellow South Carolinian Republican, Sen. Tim Scott, will also be in Iowa as he decides his political future. And former Vice President Mike Pence was reportedly just in the state courting influential evangelical Christian activists.

At least so far, former President Donald Trump has remained absent from the line-up.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer and the Associated Press contributed to this report.