DeSantis takes aim at Biden’s ‘radical’ regulations with ambitious proposal to deliver ‘$2 gas in 2025’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday unveiled his energy plan that he says will “reverse” the Biden era “Green New Deal” style regulations and put the U.S. on the path to gas prices of $2 a gallon by 2025.

“As President, I will be laser-focused on reducing gas prices and energy costs,” DeSantis said in a press release that outlined the GOP presidential candidate’s plan for energy independence.

“We will unleash American energy dominance as a way to stop inflation and achieve $2 gas in 2025. We need a pro-America energy policy that puts Midland over Moscow, the Marcellus over the Mullahs, and the Bakken over Beijing,” the release added.

“We will reverse American decline by reversing Biden’s America last energy agenda, eliminating reliance on hostile nations for energy, and putting the economic interests of Americans before the radical left’s ideological agenda.”

DESANTIS WARNS PRO-LIFE VOTERS TRUMP WILL ‘SELL YOU OUT’ AFTER EX-PRESIDENT’S CRITIQUE OF 6-WEEK ABORTION BAN

The plan, according to DeSantis, has six key components, which consist of restoring American energy dominance; saving the American automobile; elevating evidence over ideology; reforming environmental permitting and ending green lawfare; jumpstarting critical mineral and federal land development; and building the most efficient, affordable and reliable energy grid in the world.

“As president, I will restore America’s energy independence,” DeSantis said Wednesday during a press conference in Midland, Texas. “We will use our energy dominance to deny our enemies’ revenue. We will bankrupt their ability to threaten America, and we will help our allies become less reliant on our adversaries.”

DESANTIS SUGGESTS HE IS OPEN TO LAUNCH MISSILES INTO MEXICO TO KILL DRUG CARTELS: ‘DEADLY FORCE AUTHORIZED’

The DeSantis plan involves repealing several Biden administration policies including EV mandates, his WOTUS rule, Clean Power Plan and EV subsidies.

“The days of rolling blackouts and unreliable grids will be finished,” DeSantis said in Texas. “To every American, outraged by rising gas prices under Biden, and they are rising, and I think nationally it’s coming close to $4 a gallon. Our target goal is in 2025 we want that gas at $2 a gallon. We certainly will move in that direction if we implement all these policies, and that is exactly what we’re going to try to do.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis also mentioned China multiple times in his plan and pledged to “repeal and oppose all policies that increase our energy sector’s reliance on China.”

“We have it within our power to utilize our own resources so that we can lower gas prices for our own people here in the United States,” DeSantis said. “We can lower costs for our own people here in the United States. We are not, when I’m president, going to beg foreign nations for oil, we’re not going to send our reserves to hostile nations like China.”

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.