Detroit pastor thanks Trump for visiting the ‘hood’ as Biden, Obama who ‘never came’ attend LA fundraiser

Former President Trump attended a roundtable discussion at a church in Detroit on Saturday afternoon in an effort to reach out to Black voters.

During the discussion, 180 Church Pastor Lorenzo Sewell told Trump that he was “humbled” by the former president’s visit.

“President Obama never came to the ’hood, so-to-speak, right? President Joe Biden, he went to the big NAACP dinner, but he never came to the ’hood. So thank you,” Sewell said, eliciting applause from the audience.

Later Saturday, Trump appeared at the “People’s Convention” of Turning Point Action.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Biden campaign for a response to Sewell’s remarks.

Sewell told “Fox & Friends First” on Friday that he couldn’t remember the last time a president laid out a plan for the Black community until Trump created the Platinum Plan, which included approximately $500 billion for Black businesses and churches.

“Those metrics matter to us. So we’re going to hold him accountable to the Platinum Plan that he produced,” Sewell said.

Biden was in Detroit last month, where he spoke at the NAACP’s 69th Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, repeating talking points about bringing people together and slamming Trump for being too divisive.

Trump’s appearance comes as Biden is set to attend a glitzy fundraiser in Los Angeles later Saturday, headlined by Hollywood actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts, alongside former President Obama.

The Biden campaign said Saturday night’s event is expected to raise at least $28 million.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Heckman contributed to this report.