Devon Archer interview ‘very productive’ in Biden family probe, Jordan says

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters Monday that the House Oversight Committee’s hearing with Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and fellow Burisma board member, was “very productive.”

Jordan said during a lunch recess that he looked forward to discussing the revelations of the hearing with the committee’s chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

The congressman also said, “Yep,” when asked if he heard any new information from Archer.

Archer, who co-founded Hunter Biden’s now-dissolved investment firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners, ignored questions from reporters upon entering the hearing Monday morning.

Archer smiled as he was peppered with several questions upon entering the O’Neill House Office Building, where he was expected to sit down for an interview before the House Oversight Committee on President Biden’s involvement with Hunter Biden’s business deals, including that he sat in on more than two dozen business calls with his son as vice president.

Miranda Devine, a New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor, recently reported that Archer is expected to tell committee members that Hunter Biden would routinely introduce his father to foreign business partners and prospective investors.

The Republican-led committee invited Archer to attend the interview – he was sentenced last year to one year in prison for his role in a $60 million bond fraud involving various clients.

At least three previously planned appearances before the committee were canceled by Archer for personal reasons.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York on Saturday wrote to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, requesting her to schedule a date for Archer to report to prison. However, a DOJ letter says Archer’s counsel argued it was “premature” to set a sentencing date, citing Archer mulling further appeals.

Archer was sentenced in 2022 to one year behind bars, but the sentence has been repeatedly postponed amid a series of appeals.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.