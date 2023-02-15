DHS tapped left-leaning firm for potential Mayorkas impeachment efforts over southern border crisis

The private law firm retained by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for potential impeachment proceedings against secretary Alejandro Mayorkas employs individuals that heavily favor Democrats through political contributions, has aided the Democratic Party in their impeachment trial against President Trump, and has worked on several issues alongside left-wing groups, including immigration matters.

DHS tapped the New York-based Debevoise & Plimpton law firm to “help ensure the department’s vital mission is not interrupted by the unprecedented, unjustified and partisan impeachment efforts by some members of Congress, who have already taken steps to initiate proceedings,” a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

“DHS will continue prioritizing its work to protect our country from terrorism, respond to natural disasters, and secure our borders while responding appropriately to the over 90 Congressional committees and subcommittees that have oversight of DHS,” the spokesperson continued.

According to government records, DHS entered into a potential $1.5 million contract with Debevoise & Plimpton on Jan. 26 that will disburse cash based on their work. The records show that the award runs until early January 2025 and could reach up to $3 million.

The Biden administration contract will potentially push cash to a firm whose employees give overwhelmingly to Democratic causes, including Biden’s past candidacy. During the 2022 election cycle, individuals at the firm donated $289,000 of their nearly $310,000 in political contributions – or 95 percent – to liberal campaigns and committees, according to data compiled by OpenSecrets.

These figures followed even higher 2020 figures where Debevoise & Plimpton employees showered liberal committees with 97 percent of their contributions. During that cycle, the firm’s individuals combined to provide Democratic committees with slightly more than $1 million in donations. The largest recipient that cycle was Biden, who received nearly $245,000 from the firm’s employees.

David O’Neil, a Debevoise & Plimpton partner, will lead Secretary Mayorkas’ defense team if needed, Law.com reported. O’Neil is no stranger to impeachment efforts, as he aided House Democrats in their impeachment efforts against former President Trump.

Attorneys Anna Moody and Carter Burwell, former counsel to Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, will join O’Neil if impeachment efforts progress.

Debevoise & Plimpton has joined several left-wing groups on past matters, including working on asylum issues with Democracy Forward, which counts Democratic mega-lawyer Marc Elias as its board chair. The firm also touts its pro bono work with LGBTQ+ immigrants.

A DHS official told Fox News Digital that outside counsel is needed because the department’s in-house lawyers don’t have impeachment expertise. The official also pinned the blame on any potential outside counsel spending on what they described as reckless actions of some House Members.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is introducing a new impeachment article against Mayorkas, accusing him of violating his oath of office and failing to enforce U.S. immigration law.

Biggs, who repeatedly has called for Mayorkas’ removal, first introduced the articles in 2021 and accused him of having” engaged in a pattern of conduct incompatible with his duties as an Officer of the United States.”

Mayorkas, a Cuba native who grew up in Beverly Hills, California, after his family fled the Castros, has been under fire for his handling of the southern border crisis. Republicans claim he has failed to adjudicate standing federal immigration laws and instead has overseen a deluge of illegal immigrants.

Mayorkas has said he will not resign over his handling of the border crisis and insisted he will be ready for future investigations by House Republicans while continuing to fulfill his daily responsibilities.

Debevoise & Plimpton did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

