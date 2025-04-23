Dick Durbin, No. 2 Senate Democrat, won’t seek re-election
Sen. Dick Durbin, D- Ill., the Senate Democratic whip and the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026.
Durbin, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, made the announcement in a video message on X Wednesday.
“The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy,” Durbin said.
“I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch. So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.