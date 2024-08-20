DNC apparently snubs Teamsters president following his historic RNC speech

CHICAGO – The Democratic National Convention reportedly snubbed Teamsters President Sean O’Brien’s request to speak during the convention, just weeks after his historic address before the Republican National Convention.

“We have not received a response to our request to speak,” the Teamsters told the National Desk on Monday of O’Brien’s previous request to address the audience in Chicago.

O’Brien had requested to address both the Republican National Convention and DNC around the same time earlier this year, ABC News reported last week, but only received a reply from the RNC. The Teamsters have historically endorsed Democratic candidates, but have remained neutral in its endorsement this election cycle.

The labor union chief joined the RNC last month in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he did not offer an endorsement to former President Donald Trump, but spoke to the audience about “reaching across the aisle.”

“Now, when I won the presidency of the Teamsters in a national election two and a half years ago, we started reaching across the aisle,” O’Brien said during his speech. “In the past, the Teamsters have endorsed GOP candidates, including Nixon, Reagan, and George H.W. Bush.”

“But over the last 40 years, the Republican Party has really pursued strong relationships with organized labor,” O’Brien said. “There are some in the party who stand in active opposition to labor unions. This, too, must change.”

O’Brien was the first Teamster in the organization’s 121-year history to speak at the RNC, which he underscored when he said during his speech: “Teamsters are here to say we are not beholden to anyone or any party.”

The speech, despite its lack of endorsement for Trump, sparked the ire of some liberal union members, as well as others within the Democratic Party.

Teamster Vice President At-Large John Palmer, a member of the union since 1987, lambasted O’Brien’s decision last month, calling it “unconscionable for any Labor leader to lend an air of legitimacy to a candidate and a political party, neither of which can be said to have done or can be expected to do anything to improve the lives of the workers we are pledged to represent.”

A handful of other union leaders are slated to speak during the DNC, with United Automobile Workers President Shawn Fain the only union chief addressing the audience in a solo speech.

The Harris campaign and DNC leaders did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on reportedly snubbing O’Brien and his request to join the convention. Retirees of the union were invited to the DNC, and Harris is slated to hold a roundtable with the union ahead of Election Day, Axios reported.

The DNC kicked off in Chicago on Monday, where the audience heard from a handful of high-profile Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and surprise remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris.

As elected officials began filing into the convention center Monday, left-wing and anti-Israel protesters just blocks away from the United Center slammed the party for its support of Israel as the nation continues battling Hamas since October. The protesters demand the U.S. end funding to Israel, in addition as well as “Immigrant Rights and Legalization for All!” “Defend LGBTQIA+ & Reproductive Rights!” and “Stop police crimes! Community control of the police now!” according to the “March on the DNC 2024” website.

Fox News Digital’s Peter Aitken contributed to this report.

