DNC union launches GoFundMe to help former staffers hit by massive layoffs after election losses

The union representing members of the Democratic National Committee launched a GoFundMe to raise money for staffers who were abruptly laid off last week – prompting backlash from those still on the DNC payroll who have described the cuts as a “betrayal” of party values.

The GoFundMe created by the DNC union seeks to raise $25,000 to assist staff impacted by the layoffs following their losses in the 2024 election.

Members of the DNC staff union said on the fundraising page that the abrupt wave of layoffs had included two-thirds of DNC staffers, who were let go with little notice and with “no severance.”

In a public statement, the union blasted DNC leadership for the layoffs, which they described as “callous” and “short-sighted” – and which they noted extended to employees who were previously told their positions at the DNC would be safe after Election Day.

“We are heartbroken to see our colleagues – who dedicated countless hours to electing Democrats up and down the ballot – depart under these circumstances, and we are furious with DNC leadership for failing to provide severance to those affected,” DNC staff union organizer Jill Brownfield wrote on the GoFundMe page.

DNC union officials said the relief fund will “directly aid” staff members hit by the layoffs, including single parents and workers expecting children, and will be “distributed equally to any laid-off member who opts in to receive funds.”

“We hope these funds can soften the economic blow for those impacted.”

The fundraising effort comes less than a week after the DNC announced its wave of layoffs Wednesday night.

The cuts were met with scathing criticism by current DNC employees and union members.

“The DNC’s senior leadership has chosen to leave loyal staff scrambling to cover rent, medical expenses and childcare costs,” the union’s statement read.

They also called on Democratic Party leadership to offer severance to every permanent employee who was laid off, and to address the remaining staff “honestly and transparently” about how to move forward.

The DNC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment as to what, if any, efforts the DNC has made to respond to the union request or otherwise ease the transition process for some of the affected employees.

As of this writing, the fund had raised $15,453 out of its total goal of $25,000.