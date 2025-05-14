‘DOGE caucus is dead,’ House Democrat declares

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. — the first Democrat to join the Congressional DOGE caucus — pronounced the group “dead” while speaking to Politico.

“The DOGE caucus is dead. It’s defunct. We haven’t met in months. We only had two total meetings in five months. And we weren’t involved at all in anything [happening at DOGE], which Elon was in charge of. Zero. Zilch. Nada. [Musk] did it all on his own,” Moskowitz said, according to the outlet, which noted that the exchange with the lawmaker had been edited for length and clarity.

“DOGE was a complete failure. Complete failure. Nothing has been made more efficient,” Moskowitz reportedly asserted.

TOP 5 MOST OUTRAGEOUS WAYS THE GOVERNMENT HAS WASTED YOUR TAXES, AS UNCOVERED BY ELON MUSK’S DOGE

But caucus co-chair Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., suggested the group is “just getting started,” according to Politico.

“Congress can enact long-term change, and our 100 committed members and eight specialized working groups are working to codify critical reforms and preparing legislation that will unlock savings for the American people,” he said in a statement, according to the outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to Moskowitz’s and Bean’s offices to request comments from the congressmen but did not receive responses by the time of publication.

DOGE EMPLOYEE ‘BIG BALLS’ REVEALS HOW HE GOT HIS NAME, WARNS OF ‘NO CHECKS’ ON GOVERNMENT SPENDING

Bean, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, and Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, are co-chairs of the House DOGE Caucus.

Asked by Politico whether there was an expectation the caucus would have involvement in decisions by DOGE, Moskowitz said, “Yes, that’s what the three congressional chairs of the DOGE caucus [Bean and Reps. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) and Blake Moore (R-Utah)] told us. They told us that they were going to work with us. They told us these things would come through Congress. None of it happened.”

ELON MUSK DOES NOT REGRET WORK AT DOGE, SUPPORT FOR TRUMP: ‘ESSENTIAL’ FOR AMERICA TO ‘REACH GREATER HEIGHTS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Business tycoon Elon Musk, who has been the face of the DOGE endeavor to root out waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal government, has opted to scale back how much time he spends on the effort.

In a post on X last month he noted that he is “Not stepping down, just reducing time allocation now that @DOGE is established.”