DOGE caucus roadmap for cutting government waste emerges after closed-door meeting: ‘great synergy’

The Congressional DOGE Caucus’ plans for cutting government waste are shifting into focus after the group’s second-ever closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

Caucus leaders are splitting lawmakers into eight working groups focused on different sectors for waste-cutting. Those will focus on retirement, social and family safety nets, emergency supplemental funding, energy permitting, homeland security, defense and veterans, the workforce, and government operations, according to a document viewed by Fox News Digital.

Co-chairs Aaron Bean, R-Fla., and Pete Sessions, R-Texas, challenged lawmakers in the room to introduce at least one bill related to government efficiency in the 119th Congress.

Both told Fox News Digital that it was just one of the coordinated efforts the caucus is planning as it seeks to be the legislative support for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) being co-led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“We’re going to aim for a day where we will drop pieces of legislation, a day where we will go on the floor and speak to the American people,” Sessions told Fox News Digital.

Bean expounded on the idea, labeling it “DOGE Days.”

“We’re going to have a day where we hopefully can draw up 20, 30 bills and all the DOGE members come forward, boom, we’re on them,” Bean said. “We’re going to have great team work and great synergy and momentum.”

They asked attendees to fill out a survey, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News Digital, designating which working groups they would like to be a part of.

During the closed-door meeting, lawmakers took turns to discuss their own ideas for cutting government waste as well.

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., called for a constitutional amendment requiring Congress to balance the federal budget.

And Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., suggested cutting off child tax credit eligibility for illegal immigrants.

“Currently, we’re not nearly careful enough… where illegal aliens are getting a child tax credit, childcare tax credit. That’s ridiculous. You know, so those are my point was those are the easy things to do, the low-hanging fruit,” Van Drew told Fox News Digital when asked about his meeting comments.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who is leading the DOGE effort on the Senate side and also attended the Wednesday House meeting, urged lawmakers there to work with their counterparts in the upper chamber on bicameral bills.

Lawmakers have been enthusiastic about the goals laid out by Musk and Ramaswamy’s new panel. Commissioned by President-elect Trump, the group is an advisory panel aimed at recommending where the executive branch can cut government waste.

The DOGE Caucus is a bid to make Trump’s cost-cutting initiatives permanent through legislation.

The group opened and email tip line which Bean and Sessions said has already received over 15,000 emails.

Bean said he was surprised but pleased at the enthusiasm.

Sessions added, “I’ve gotten probably 200 letters here that were really typed out, and some were written, that said, ‘Thank you for doing this. I’d like you to hear from me.’ And this is an acknowledgement back to the American people who have skin in the game also.”