DOGE ends 108 ‘wasteful’ contracts, including for an ‘executive transformational leadership training program’

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to slash programs deemed to be useless, announcing Wednesday the elimination of 108 “wasteful contracts.”

In a post on X, the Elon Musk-led group said it got rid of the contracts, which have a ceiling value of $250 million and a savings of $70 million.

The problem contracts included a $14,000 commitment by the Department of Health and Human Services for an “executive transformational leadership training program.”

Another was a $5.2 million contract with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the human resources agency for the federal government, to “provide strategic advisory and assistance to improve and transform current processes and organizational systems”.

DOGE recently announced $51 million in cuts from the U.S. African Development Foundation , which included hundreds of thousands of dollars for marketing shea butter and pineapple juice, as well as mango drying facilities.

The group was created in an effort to slash government waste and provide additional transparency in government spending.

It recently helped the U.S. Coast Guard save $32.7 million by eliminating an “ineffective IT program” known as the Logistics Information Management System.

Americans recently shared mixed reviews of the transparency group. Fox News Digital conducted interviews in Knoxville, Tennessee; Washington, D.C.; Detroit, Michigan; and Houston, Texas, where citizens provided reactions and graded its ongoing efforts.

Some criticized DOGE for “trying to do their job with a sledgehammer,” while others praised the group for looking into government waste.