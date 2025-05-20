DOJ launches investigation into blue state city over alleged race-based hiring

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching an investigation into the City of Chicago for allegedly engaging in a pattern of discrimination based on race, which is a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, sent a letter to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday to notify him that an investigation into civil rights violations was being opened.

“Our investigation is based on information suggesting that you have made hiring decisions solely on the basis of race,” Dhillon wrote. “In your remarks made yesterday at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn, you highlight[ed] the number of Black officials in [your] administration.”

Johnson was a guest at the Apostolic Church of God, when he responded to critics who claim he only talks about hiring Black people.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARGETS IVY LEAGUE SCHOOL, LAW JOURNAL FOR RACIAL DISCRIMINATION

“No, what I’m saying is, when you hire our people, we always look out for everybody else. We are the most generous people on the planet,” he said.

Johnson went on to list top officials in his administration, emphasizing their race.

For example, Johnson said his deputy mayor of business and economic neighborhood development is a Black woman.

Other positions filled by Black women that Johnson spoke about include the deputy mayor of infrastructure, the budget director and the commissioner of the department of planning and development.

AG BONDI LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO DEI ADMISSIONS POLICIES AT STANFORD, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SCHOOLS

Johnson also highlighted the chief operations officer and senior advisor as both being positions held by Black men.

“You then said that you were ‘laying’ these positions ‘out’ to ‘ensure that our people get a chance to grow their business,” Dhillon wrote to Johnson. “Considering these remarks, I have authorized an investigation to determine whether the City of Chicago is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination as set forth above.

“If these kind of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions,” she added.

RUMP DOJ SLAPS ILLINOIS, CHICAGO WITH LAWSUIT OVER SANCTUARY LAWS

Dhillon stressed that no conclusions have been made on the matter, and she welcomed his assistance with the investigation.

Johnson’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the investigation.

The Chicago mayor has made race-based comments in the past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After President Donald Trump was elected to a second term, Johnson claimed during a news conference that the new president is a threat to Black families in his city.

“His threat is not just towards new arrivals and undocumented families. His threats are also against Black families,” Johnson said. “We’re going to protect Black folks, Brown folks, Asian folks. The City of Chicago will be better, stronger and safer despite who’s in the White House.”

Fox News’ Patrick McGovern and Elizabeth Heckman contributed to this report.