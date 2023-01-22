DOJ seizes more classified docs from Biden’s Wilmington home after 12-hour search

The Justice Department seized additional classified records from President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home during a search it conducted on Friday, Fox News has learned.

The Justice Department conducted a search of the house beginning Friday morning at 9:45 a.m., which concluded Friday night around 10:30 p.m. and covered “all working, living and storage spaces in the home,” Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer said Saturday evening.

“By agreement with DOJ, representatives of both the personal legal team and the White House Counsel’s Office were present,” Bauer said.

“DOJ had full access to the President’s home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades,” Bauer continued.

“DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Bauer said. “DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”

Bauer added that the president’s team has “attempted to balance the importance of public transparency where appropriate with the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation’s integrity.”

“We will continue to do so throughout the course of our cooperation with DOJ,” Bauer said.

