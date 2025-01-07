Donald Trump Jr arrives in Greenland as his father says Denmark ‘give it up’

Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Greenland on Tuesday as his father, President-elect Trump, made remarks that sparked speculation that the U.S. may seek to acquire the Danish territory.

Trump Jr. landed in Nuuk, the Arctic territory’s capital, to meet with locals, visit cultural sites and shoot video for a podcast. The president-elect posted a video showing a plane emblazoned with the word “TRUMP” landing in Nuuk.

“Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland,” Trump wrote. “The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump also spoke with locals over speakerphone in video that supporters shared online.

TRUMP ESCALATES PLANS TO ACQUIRE GREENLAND AFTER RESIDENT PLEADS: ‘DENMARK’S USING US’

A source familiar told Fox News Digital on Monday that Trump Jr. is “popping in for a quick day-long trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting. He will not be meeting with any government officials or political figures.”

The trip comes as President-elect Trump seeks to buy the mineral-rich, geographically important territory.

At a press conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday afternoon, the president-elect again said that “Denmark should give it up.”

“We need Greenland for national security purposes,” Trump said.

CANADA’S TRUDEAU ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION FOLLOWING PARTY PRESSURE AMID CRITICISMS OF TRUMP, BUDGET HANDLING

American interest in Greenland dates back to the 1800s.

But Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said last week that the country is not interested.

“Greenland is ours,” he said. “We are not for sale, and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.