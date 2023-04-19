Donalds grills Biden SEC commissioner on Steele dossier payment

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler clashed with Republican Rep. Byron Donalds on Tuesday during a hearing of the House Appropriations Subcommittee.

Gensler appeared before the committee to discuss his department’s recent crackdown on cryptocurrency services.

Following extensive questioning about the financial technology, Gensler was hit with a curveball.

Gensler, who has been with the SEC since 2021, was questioned by Donalds about his time serving as chief financial officer of the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

“Did you facilitate the payment for the Steele dossier since you were CFO of the Hillary Clinton campaign?” Donalds asked, referencing the compendium of unverified rumors about Donald Trump that was shared with the FBI.

Gensler appeared exasperated by the question, beginning to answer, “Sir,” before being told to respond “yes or no.”

“It was not something I was aware of,” Gensler answered.

The scandalous dossier – funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign through law firm Perkins Coie – provided the liberal media with countless anti-Trump headlines, cable news segments and helped set the tone for years of daily, feverish Russiagate coverage.

In previous testimonies before House Intelligence Committee, Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta named Gensler as the campaign’s primary money handler in connection with Perkins Coie.