Early voting begins in Louisiana, Hawaii, Washington

With 18 days left before Nov. 5, Louisiana, Hawaii and Washington each kicked off the 2024 election Friday, and residents in those states can now begin early voting.

Here is everything you need to know to cast a ballot in these states.

Key downballot races in today’s early voting states

Voting also begins today in two battleground House districts. For a full list of competitive races, see the latest Senate and House rankings.

Alaska’s at-large district: In 2022, moderate Democrat Mary Peltola pulled off a historic upset when she beat former Gov. Sarah Palin in the final round of the state’s ranked choice ballot tabulation. This year, Republicans hope that second-time candidate Nick Begich will return the state to GOP hands. Peltola has made the fishing industry a focal point of her campaign; Begich is focusing on energy policy. This race was last ranked Lean D on the Fox News Power Rankings.Washington’s 3rd district: This southwest Washington district offers a rematch between first-term Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Blue Dog Democrat who recently suggested that President Biden resign from office, and Joe Kent, her Republican challenger. It is a Toss Up on the Power Rankings.

How to vote in Louisiana

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Louisiana.

Voting by mail

Louisiana has begun absentee voting. Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. State officials must receive a ballot request by Nov. 1, and that ballot must be delivered to the parish registrar by Nov. 4.

Early in-person voting

Louisiana counties offer early in-person voting beginning Friday, and it continues through Nov. 1.

Voter registration

Online voter registration in Louisiana closed Oct. 15, while in-person and mail voter registration closed Oct. 7.

How to vote in Hawaii

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Hawaii.

Voting by mail

Hawaii has begun absentee voting. Friday is the deadline for voters to receive their mail ballot packet, and those ballots must be delivered to election officials by Nov. 5.

Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot.

Early in-person voting

Some Hawaii counties offer early in-person voting beginning Oct. 22, but it varies by location. Check the state’s website for more information.

Voter registration

Hawaii residents can register to vote by mail through Oct. 28. They can register in person or online at any point through Election Day.

How to vote in Washington

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Washington.

Voting by mail

Washington began absentee voting on Friday. Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. State officials will begin actively sending ballots to eligible voters on Friday, and ballots must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Washington offers early in-person voting beginning Friday, and it continues through Election Day.

Voter registration

Washington residents can register to vote by mail or online through Oct. 28. They can register in person at any point through Election Day.