Econ professor advances past Dem primary to face GOP opponent in MN 8th House district

Jen Schuktz won Tuesday night’s House District- 8 Democratic primary in Minnesota, beating out Democratic Farmer-Labor candidate John Munter. She will move on to the General Election, facing off against Republican incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber

Cook Political Report has labeled the 8th Congressional District as “solid” Republican territory.

Munter of Warba is originally from Albion, New York, and graduated from Duluth East High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1972. According to Ballotpedia, prior to his retirement, he later got a degree from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in 1988, and worked as a writer and at Delta Airlines.

Jen Schultz of Duluth has lived in Duluth for nearly two decades, teaches economics at the University of Minnesota, and has served in the state legislature for eight years. During her time in the state House, she championed several bills focused on expanding affordable health insurance, increasing wages for personal care assistants, investing in home and community-based services and “closing corporate tax loopholes,” according to her website.