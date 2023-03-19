Elizabeth Warren, Marjorie Taylor Green agree people shouldn’t protest alleged Trump arrest

Democrat Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said there’s “no reason to protest” following former President Donald Trump’s claim he will likely be arrested this week for alleged hush money payments, appearing to echo Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s similar comment to not protest.

Warren joined ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday and told host Jonathan Karl that she always worried about violence stemming from protests but said there’s no reason for Trump supporters to protest his potential arrest this week stemming from a years-long investigation surrounding Trump’s alleged hush-money payments involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Violence is never the right answer, and I always worry about it. But this is another case of Donald Trump just trying to advance the interests of Donald Trump, not of the rest of the nation,” she said.

“There’s no reason to protest this. This is the law operating as it should without fear or favor for anyone,” she added.

PELOSI, DEMS CALLS TRUMP’S ARREST WARNING ‘RECKLESS,’ ACCUSE HIM OF FOMENTING ‘UNREST’

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday and said leaks from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office indicate that he will be arrested Tuesday.

TRUMP RECEIVED ‘NO NOTIFICATION’ OTHER THAN ‘ILLEGAL LEAKS’ ABOUT POSSIBLE ARREST NEXT WEEK, SPOKESPERSON SAYS

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Toward the end of Trump’s successful 2016 run for president, his previous lawyer, Michael Cohen, sent $130,000 to Daniels to prevent her from disclosing her 2006 affair with Trump. Trump then reimbursed Cohen.

Prosecutors may bring charges against Trump related to the false recording of the reimbursements in his company’s internal records as “legal expenses.”

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT PROBES INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT, FROM STORMY DANIELS TO RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung called the potential indictment this week a “witch hunt” in comment to Fox News Digital.

“President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most Radical Left Democrats are making that clear,” Cheung wrote in a statement.

Taylor Greene made a similar remark to Warren’s about not protesting over the matter, calling on Trump supporters to not take to the streets and arguing that “these idiots are sealing their own fate” in 2024 over the potential arrest.

“We don’t need to protest about the Communists Democrat’s planning to arrest Pres Trump and the political weaponization of our government and election interference,” Taylor Greene tweeted Saturday.

“These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the current regime. Fear and anger. That is the most powerful combination when election time comes. And the Democrats are driving that force with their own corrupt actions.”

Warren said Sunday that Trump is not “above the law,” and the legal system is operating as intended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“No one is above the law, not even the former president of the United States. If there has been an investigation, and that investigation should be allowed to go forward appropriately. If it’s time to bring indictments, then they’ll bring indictments. That’s how our legal system works.”

Fox News Digital’s Aaron Kliegman contributed to this report.