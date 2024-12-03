Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy agree on ‘need to scrutinize’ US funding for NGOs

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy — the duo President-elect Donald Trump tapped for the effort known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — have indicated that they plan to examine funding for non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

“We need to scrutinize U.S. government funding of ‘non-government organizations,'” Ramaswamy noted in a post on X. “It’s an oxymoron that represents a waste of taxpayer dollars, but the real problem runs deeper: Americans deserve transparency on opaque foreign aid & nonprofit groups abetting our own border crisis.”

Musk agreed, commenting, “Absolutely.”

He also agreed with his brother Kimbal Musk, who suggested that NGOs are “mouthpieces” for governments that “need to go.”

“NGO’s are the govt’s way of creating mouthpieces that promote their agenda and push for censorship without the normal checks and balances that govt has to follow. They need to go,” Kimbal Musk declared in a tweet.

“Yes,” Elon Musk replied.

Musk and Ramaswamy noted in a Wall Street Journal piece last month that they “will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees.”

Trump had said in a statement that DOGE “will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.”

Musk declared in a recent post that, “Less government means more power to the people.”