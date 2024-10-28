Elon Musk comes out in support of Trump in ‘dark gothic MAGA’ at Madison Square Garden

Elon Musk unveiled what he called a “dark gothic MAGA” look on Sunday while supporting former President Trump.

“I’m dark gothic MAGA,” Musk told the crowd at Trump’s campaign event at Madison Square Garden. “The energy in this room is incredible.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was wearing a black MAGA cap with a gothic-looking font and a black shirt and jacket.

TRUMP PREPS FOR MASSIVE CAMPAIGN RALLY SUNDAY AT NEW YORK CITY’S MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Musk took the stage at the event while leading the crowd in a “USA” chant and imploring those in attendance to vote early.

“We’re going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook,” he said. “And America’s just not going. It’s just going to be great. America is going to reach heights that it has never seen before.”

Musk urged those in attendance and watching on a video stream to vote early.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What is the scorecard? Vote early,” he said. “Vote now. Yeah. Make it make the margin of victory. So big that you know what can’t happen.” he added, referring to supposed issues with voter fraud.