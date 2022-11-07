Elon Musk: ‘I recommend voting for a Republican Congress’

Billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk endorsed Republicans for the midterm election cycle on Monday, telling voters to cast ballots for a Republican Congress.

Musk’s announcement comes months after he first announced plans to vote Republican earlier this year. He argued Monday that having a government split between two parties is ideal, and noted President Biden’s possession of the White House for Democrats before saying Congress should go to Repubilicans.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk wrote.

Musk’s endorsement follows through on his vow to vote Republican in May.

Critics were outraged when Musk announced the firings of several top executives at the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.

Gadde led the company’s push to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story first published in the New York Post prior to the 2020 election.

Musk’s stated goal in purchasing Twitter was to protect the freedom of speech, saying in a statement last week that a public square open to diverse opinions is necessary for democracy to thrive.

