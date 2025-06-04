Elon Musk posts ‘Kill Bill’ meme in latest push to nix Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Less than a week after leaving his position as head of the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk is calling on Americans to urge their senators and representatives to “kill” the “big, beautiful” budget bill backed by President Donald Trump.

Musk has grown increasingly critical of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,, claiming that if passed, it would increase the U.S. budget deficit by $5 billion.

On Wednesday afternoon, Musk posted an image of the 2003 Uma Thurman movie “Kill Bill,” appearing to reference his call to nix the Trump-backed bill.

“We need a new bill that doesn’t grow the deficit,” Musk said on X.

In another post, Musk urged: “Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL.”

Musk said Tuesday afternoon that he “just can’t stand it anymore.”

“This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk said. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk previously criticized the bill during an interview with CBS, noting he was “disappointed” in the spending bill because “it undermines” all the work his DOGE team was doing.

The bill passed the House in late May, ahead of Memorial Day, largely along party lines. However, two Republicans did vote against the measure, citing insufficient spending cuts and a rising national debt. GOP Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has also signaled he likely will not vote in favor of the bill in its current form, citing a debt ceiling increase that is a red line for him.

Trump has lashed out at Paul and others for opposing the bill, but so far he has taken a more measured approach to Musk’s criticism.

“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Tuesday afternoon briefing when asked about Musk’s most recent criticism.

“It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he’s sticking to it,” she said.

