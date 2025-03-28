Elon Musk to give talk in Wisconsin ahead of closely watched state Supreme Court contest: ‘Super important’

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk said late Thursday he will be giving a talk to voters in Wisconsin this weekend ahead of the state’s highly anticipated state Supreme Court election.

“On Sunday night, I will give a talk in Wisconsin. Entrance is limited to those who have voted in the Supreme Court election,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

The billionaire said he would “personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote.”

“This is super important,” Musk added.

OBAMA VS TRUMP: POLITICAL GIANTS BACK OPPOSING CANDIDATES IN WIDELY-WATCHED WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT CONTEST

Musk announced Wednesday night that a Green Bay man had been awarded $1 million for signing a petition from America PAC – which is funded by Musk – against “activist judges in Wisconsin.”

Musk said the next million-dollar award would be announced Friday.

The payment is similar to a lottery that Musk’s political action committee ran last year in Wisconsin and other battleground states before the election in November.

WATCH: ELON MUSK AND DOGE TEAM GIVE EXCLUSIVE LOOK AT HOW THEY’RE CUTTING WASTE, HANDLE CRITICS

America PAC announced last week that it was offering $100 to voters who signed its petition. Musk did not say that there would be $1 million prizes at that time, nor was it clear who determined the winner of the $1 million or how it was done.

The upcoming election on Tuesday – filling a seat held by a liberal justice who is retiring – will determine whether Wisconsin’s highest court will remain under 4-3 liberal control or flip to a conservative majority.

The race is being closely watched, becoming a proxy battle over the nation’s politics, with Trump supporters lined up behind the Republican candidate, Brad Schimel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign for Schimel’s Democratic-supported opponent, Susan Crawford, has blasted Musk’s $1 million payment as a supposed illegal attempt to buy influence on the court in a state where Tesla, Musk’s electric car company, has a lawsuit pending that could end up before the court.

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.