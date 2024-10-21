Elon Musk to upgrade security after left-wing magazine labels him ‘Public Enemy No. 2’

Elon Musk said Sunday he planned to upgrade his security after a left-wing German magazine labeled him an enemy of the people.

Musk held a town hall discussion in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sunday in support of former President Donald Trump’s candidacy. While talking to the crowd, Musk commented on the heightened political atmosphere as the nation approached the November presidential election.

He noted he was recently on the cover of Der Spiegel, which labeled him “Public Enemy No. 2” – the first being Trump.

“I’m like, enemy number 2 of what? Uh, democracy? I mean I’m pro-democracy. I’m literally trying to uphold the Constitution and ensure we have a free and fair election,” Musk said, eliciting applause from the crowd.

“I’m definitely upgrading my security. Guess I better cancel that open-car parade,” Musk said, a seeming nod to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The SpaceX CEO said he was a “little shook” by the “level of vitriolic hatred on the left.”

“They claim they’re tolerant. And yet, they’re incredibly intolerant and spewing hate,” Musk said. “Whereas on the right I see people who tend to regard people on the left as, well, misguided. But they don’t hate them… but the amount of hate coming from the left is like, wow, next level.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Der Spiegel for a response.

Former President Trump has survived two assassination attempts – one during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, and another around two months later while he was playing a round of golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Musk officially endorsed Trump over the summer, when the 45th president survived the first assassination attempt, and has since joined the campaign trail in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to rally support and encourage people to vote.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton contributed to this report.