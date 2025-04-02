Elon Musk visits CIA headquarters to discuss DOGE cuts

Elon Musk visited Central Intelligence Agency headquarters on Tuesday to discuss his government efficiency program.

The visit was the first for Musk since the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is charged with rooting out wasteful federal spending and shrinking the government.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe who invited Musk, posted a photo of him and the tech billionaire at the spy agency headquarters.

ATLANTIC REPORTER PUBLISHES MORE TEXTS ABOUT ATTACK ON HOUTHI TARGETS

“Had a great visit and meeting with @ElonMusk to discuss his ideas and progress so far in making our government more efficient!” Radcliffe wrote. “I look forward to working with Elon and his team to ensure that CIA remains the premier intelligence Agency in the world.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the CIA.

In the first months of the Trump administration, Musk and DOGE have attempted to slash government spending, including offering buyouts to and laying off workers en masse.

TRUMP TEAM’S SIGNAL CHAT LEAK SPARKS DEBATE OVER SECURE COMMUNICATIONS

Musk met with NSA chief Gen. Timothy Haugh last week to discuss the Trump administration’s priorities, Politico reported.

Earlier this month, the CIA fired some probationary employees and recent hires, according to the New York Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, on Monday a federal judge in Virginia blocked the Trump administration’s move to fire more than a dozen intelligence agency employees who worked on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.