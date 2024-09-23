Elon Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC launches website to increase canvassers in battleground states

A conservative super PAC backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a website over the weekend, enabling supporters to canvass in support of Republican presidential nominee former President Trump and other GOP candidates.

America PAC operates in key battleground states like Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. The PAC also operates in more than a dozen competitive districts within normally Democratic strongholds like California and New York.

According to its website, America PAC aims to “promote free speech, free markets, and a merit-based society.”

“Together, we’ll ensure that every vote counts towards a stronger, more vibrant America,” reads America PAC’s website.

The new website enables anyone in the U.S. to sign up and be deployed to one of these key states or districts for canvassing.

Now the largest “get out the vote” outside group in the U.S., America PAC was formed early in the summer and has, according to sources, amassed hundreds of canvassers. The super PAC believes the new website will help scale operations going into the November election, which is just over six weeks away.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show America has already invested at least $2.4 million in more than a dozen key congressional races.