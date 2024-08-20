Emotional Joe Biden passes torch to Kamala Harris ending 5 decades in elected office

CHICAGO – In what may be one of the last major speeches of his decadeslong political career, President Biden on Monday night handed the reins of the party to Vice President Kamala Harris as he spotlighted their administration’s accomplishments over the past three and a half years.

Speaking in front of a jam-packed United Arena, site of the Democratic National Convention, the president declared “America, I gave my best to you,” as the crowd of party officials and delegates, activists, and supporters repeatedly gave Biden sustained ovations and chants of “thank you, Joe.”

Praising his vice president, Biden said that “selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made before I became when I became our nominee, and it was the best decision I made my whole career.”

“She’s tough, she’s experienced, and she has enormous integrity, enormous integrity. Her story represents the best American story,” the president highlighted.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS UPDATES FROM THE DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION

He then asked the crowd are “you are ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy and for America? Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz president and vice president of the United States.”

Biden repeatedly took aim at former President Trump and the threats he said the Republican presidential nominee posed to America’s democracy and international alliances. Looking at his vice president and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, he pledged to be “the best volunteer Harris and Walz have ever seen.”

HARRIS PROPOSES MAJOR CORPORATE TAX HIKE, TO REVERSE TRUMP ERA TAX CUTS

Harris and Walz and their spouses, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz, joined the president, first lady Jill Biden and their family at the podium following Biden’s address in a clear sign of party unity.

The president’s speech came four weeks and one day after his blockbuster announcement that he was ending his own White House bid and endorsing his vice president to replace him on the party’s 2024 ticket in the election showdown against former President Trump.

Biden’s disastrous performance against Trump in their late June debate fueled questions over whether the 81-year-old president had the physical and mental abilities to handle another four years in the White House and sparked a chorus of calls from within his own party to end his 2024 campaign.

Biden eventually caved to the pressure, announcing the suspension of his re-election campaign three days after the Republican National Convention ended with a solidified GOP ticket of Trump and running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Biden spoke in front of a crowd that included plenty of politicians who publicly urged or maneuvered behind the scenes for the president to drop out of the race, as his support in public opinion polls began to fade following his debate showdown with Trump.

Since Harris succeeded Biden, the vice president has been riding a wave of energy, with a jump in polling and fundraising as the battle with Trump is once again a margin-of-error race.

As Harris has surged, Trump has increasingly attacked the Democrats for what he charged was “a vicious COUP” against Biden.

“Crooked Joe Biden was told, ‘Sorry Joe, you’re losing to Trump, BIG, and you can’t beat him – You’re Fired,’” the former president claimed Monday in a social media post.

However, in his speech, Biden aimed to dispel any notion that he was angry about changing course and giving up his bid for a second term in the White House.

“You see, it’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president. I love the job, but I love my country more,” Biden said. “And all this talk about how I’m angry [at] all those people who said I should step down — that’s not true.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With five months left in his presidency, the speech was not billed as a farewell address, but it did in some ways have the feeling of a swan song, as he touted his administration’s accomplishments.

However, Biden also pointed to the work he has left – including supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia and securing a cease-fire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas to end the deadly war in Gaza.

Outside the security zone surrounding the arena, anti-Israeli protesters marched throughout the day. Inside the United Center, a small group of delegates protesting Biden’s handling of the war briefly held up a banner that read “stop arming Israel,” but delegates quickly blocked them with “We Love Joe” signs and drowned them out.

At one point, pointing to the rising death toll, Biden said the “protesters have a point.”

Speaking minutes before Biden at the convention podium was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ 2016 presidential nominee.

Clinton, in her speech, blasted Trump, praised Biden and said that Harris has the “character, experience and vision to lead us forward.”

The speeches by Clinton and Biden – the party’s two previous standard-bearers – symbolized how the Democratic old guard was passing the torch to a younger generation.

Harris, in a brief surprise appearance from the podium earlier in the evening, praised her boss.

“I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president,” she emphasized. “Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you.”

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.