‘Enjoy retirement’: Veteran pollster mocked after Harris prediction in Iowa was ‘shockingly wrong’

Conservatives on social media are blasting a veteran pollster in Iowa after former President Trump easily won the state despite a weekend poll that showed VP Kamala Harris up by 3 points.

The Des Moines Register-sponsored poll in Iowa three days before the election caused a firestorm when it showed Harris winning by 3 points in the reliably red state.

“It’s hard for anybody to say they saw this coming,” pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., who conducted the poll, told the newspaper on Saturday. “She has clearly leaped into a leading position.”

The Fox News Decision Desk called Iowa for Trump on Tuesday night and the former president held a commanding lead by over 10 points around 11 PM ET prompting a wave of conservatives on social media blasting the poll.

“Congratulations to Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance on their victory,” Deputy Political Director Alex Latcham said in a statement. “After four years under Kamala Harris, Hawkeye state voters are eager for President Trump to fix what Kamala Harris broke. Starting on Day 1, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will help to ease costs, secure the border, and protect Social Security for retirees like Ann Selzer.”

“Enjoy retirement…,” Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita posted on X along with a screenshot of an article calling Selzer “the best pollster in politics.”

“It was shockingly wrong,” journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan posted on X. Trump just crushed Kamala in Iowa. Ms Selzer’s poll was a turkey of Biblical proportions.”

“Selzer is a disgrace,” Washington Free Beacon reported Joe Simonson posted on X.

“They all talked about Ann Selzer like she was the Oracle of Delphi because they so wanted to believe it,” journalist Glenn Greenwald posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Des Moines Register and Selzer for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital’s Brie Stimson contributed to this report.