‘Enough is enough’: House Republican touts GOP effort to pass bill cracking down on ‘rogue’ judges

As House Republicans move forward with legislation this week that they say would wrangle “rogue” judges across the country who have been blocking President Trump’s agenda, Fox News Digital spoke to GOP Rep. Abe Hamadeh about the importance of that quest.

“If you look at what President Trump has been going through compared to previous presidents, it’s unheard of,” Hamadeh told Fox News Digital about the dozens of injunctions already issued against Trump since taking office.

“It’s unprecedented the amount of injunctions trying to stop President Trump’s America First agenda, which, overwhelmingly, the American people support, and to have one district court judge be able to determine the direction of our country is not what the judiciary is meant for.”

The No Rogue Rulings Act (NORRA), introduced by Rep. Darrell Issa , R-Calif., would limit district court judges’ ability to issue orders blocking Trump policies nationwide, and Republicans are expected to advance the legislation out of the House Rules Committee and vote this week.

Hamadeh says he supports Issa’s bill, which Issa told Fox News Digital when he introduced it was introduced in February, will push back on the current judge-shopping climate in the United States that he says represents “judicial tyranny” and “weaponization of courts.”

Hamadeh explained that he has signed onto several efforts to impeach some of the judges who have issued nationwide injunctions, knowing that the efforts are unlikely to succeed but to send the message that the sentiment in Congress and with Trump voters is one that believes “enough is enough.”

One of those judges facing impeachment calls , U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, issued an emergency order temporarily halting the Trump administration’s deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act, which Hamadeh took particular issue with.

“The federal bench right now has to be very careful, they’re losing legitimacy constantly every single day, when you see the constant pushbacks, I mean, it’s amazing,” Hamadeh said. “What President Trump wants to do is deport illegal immigrants who are terrorists, who are murderers, who are rapists, and they’re trying to stop that.”

“They’re trying to keep them in our country. Well, what happened when Biden was importing so many of these illegal immigrants, literally flying them in from their countries of origin into the United States? They never weighed in on that issue. So it’s shocking to see that the judiciary, sadly, has been in the way of what President Trump is trying to accomplish. but we are going to limit them, here in the House, and I’m sure it’s gonna pass the Senate as well and make its way to the president’s desk.”

Many prominent Democrats have praised Boasberg’s ruling after years of either silence or indifference about the border crisis, which Hamadeh told Fox News Digital is evidence that they “don’t know what they’re fighting for.”

“Democrats are in a world of trouble, especially knowing who is on the bench and what they’re actually fighting for has been really opposed to what the American people want,” Hamadeh said.

“We want to save communities, we want to stop fentanyl, and we want to deport these terrorists, illegals, and the rapists and murderers who have come into our country because of Joe Biden’s disastrous border. I’m from Arizona. To see President Trump, literally in two months, get the border encounters to a 97% decrease, it’s shocking. It’s amazing to see that type of result. That’s why the American people voted for President Trump. And unfortunately, you see these judges trying to stop them.”

The House is also expected to move forward with the SAVE Act this week, which requires proof of citizenship in the voter registration process.

Fox News Digital spoke to Hamadeh about his efforts working with Republicans to push election integrity, an issue that saw a Republican victory recently when voters in Wisconsin voted to enshrine voter ID into the state’s constitution.

Hamadeh, along with GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney, recently introduced legislation to codify Trump’s recent executive order on election integrity that mandates voter ID into law.

“I want everybody to know that there’s never been a disenfranchised voter because of election integrity,” Hamadeh said. “Disenfranchisement is because of election fraud and President Trump is trying to prevent that.”

