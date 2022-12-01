Environmental activist Meghan Markle seen boarding private jet following female empowerment event

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was photographed Tuesday boarding a private jet in Indianapolis after headlining a female empowerment conference.

Markle was seen exiting an SUV before boarding the plane located at an area hangar also used by the Indianapolis Colts professional football team, according to video footage obtained by Fox News Digital. Markle had arrived just three hours earlier to speak at an event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry, meanwhile, have been vocal environmental activists. The pair committed through their private organization in November 2021 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

“As global leaders convene for COP26 to commit to solutions for our climate crisis, all of us at Archewell, led by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share our pledge towards a more sustainable future by becoming net zero by 2030,” the couple’s California-based organization Archewell said in a statement ahead of a United Nations climate summit on Nov. 2, 2021.

“Our co-founders, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have a long-standing commitment to the planet, both together and prior to their union, with global projects and partnerships dating back over a decade,” the statement continued.

In the announcement, Archewell said that every person has a responsibility to reduce their individual carbon footprint.

Among the group’s suggestions, it said attention should be given to the food people eat, their preferred mode of transportation and how they commute to work.

“Achieving net zero carbon emissions means making a series of choices over time to make that footprint as small as possible, while compensating for any remaining emissions through high-quality carbon removal projects,” it continued.

Prince Harry also founded Travalyst, a non-profit organization that researches ways travel can be more sustainable, and Ethic, an investment platform that focuses on environmentally-friendly investments. And the couple has also been outspoken in their support of climate activism.

“There is a ticking clock to protect our planet – with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home – for ourselves and for future generations,” they said in a social media post in 2019. “Let’s save it. Let’s do our part.”

Climate change was among the first social issues Prince Harry and Markle chose to highlight after they stepped back from their senior roles in the British royal family.

The couple was also commended by London-based population control group Population Matters after Prince Harry said they were committed to having just two children to reduce their family’s carbon footprint.

“It’s a fantastically responsible and effective choice that Harry and Meghan have made, because choosing to have one less child – particularly in a rich developed economy like the UK – is the most effective eco-action you can take,” Population Matters director Robin Maynard said in July 2019.

“We have to look at our family size and consumption in the rich West, as well as helping to provide the means and power to make that choice to people in the developing world who may not currently be free to make it.”