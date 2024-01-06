Epstein allegedly invoked 5th Amendment 500 times during deposition, skirted questions about Clinton

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly refused to answer questions during a deposition with Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers and invoked the Fifth Amendment 500 times, according to newly revealed court documents.

Using the Constitutional amendment, which gives Americans the right to not self-incriminate themselves, Epstein refused to answer at least three questions related to former President Bill Clinton and at least one related to the Clinton Foundation, according to a batch of documents unsealed by a federal court in New York on Friday.

Epstein refused to answer even simple questions aside from his own name, and also tried to use the amendment to avoid having to disclose documents in the discovery process.

The questions were featured in a September 2016 motion filed by Giuffre through her legal team that requested the court compel Epstein to “produce documents and testimony in response to his repeated invocations of the Fifth Amendment at his recent deposition.”

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCS: 3RD BATCH INCLUDES ALLEGATIONS SEX TRAFFICKER TROLLED NIGHTCLUBS FOR UNDERAGE GIRLS

Additionally, the motion argued that a large sum of the questions Epstein refused to answer at the time “pose no substantial risk of incrimination.”

Included in the motion was a list of some of the questions Giuffre and her team thought weren’t self-incriminating.

One of those questions asked Epstein to “describe all dinners you’ve ever had with Bill Clinton,” while another asked Epstein to confirm whether Bill Clinton flew on his jet “a number of times in 2002.”

Epstein was also asked during his deposition to “list every place [he] and Bill Clinton have ever been together,” to which he did not respond.

Epstein was also silent when asked to describe all of his “interactions with the Clinton Foundation,” according to the unsealed motion.

The Fifth Amendment is one of the 10 articles in the Bill of Rights that was ratified in 1791. The rights guaranteed in the amendment apply to every U.S. citizen or resident and are further protected in the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, according to the Supreme Court.

Included in the ratified amendment were five clauses – the Due Process Clause, Takings Clause, Self Incrimination Clause, Double Jeopardy Clause, and the Grand Jury Clause.

Epstein’s decision to use the Fifth Amendment numerous times during his deposition with Giuffre’s attorneys was revealed in another batch of documents pertaining to the case that were unsealed Friday evening.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN LIST: 2ND BATCH OF DOCUMENTS UNSEALED IN GHISLAINE MAXWELL LAWSUIT

The new release includes a deposition of Tony Figueroa, a driver for Epstein and Maxwell and former boyfriend of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that he was often tasked with driving girls to the mansion who looked like they were 16 or 17 years old. Each time he dropped them off, he said, Epstein would pay him $200 each.

He also alleged that Epstein, Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell would “all go out to clubs to pick up girls and try to find them to bring back for Jeffrey.”

Documents unsealed this week also showed a discovery request for all photos of Maxwell taken during Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

The entire former first family has now been named in the records, although none of the Clintons have been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. A spokesman for the former president earlier this week denied claims in the documents that Epstein and Clinton were close friends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giuffre had tried to depose the former president as part of the lawsuit, but a judge denied her request.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.