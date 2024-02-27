Eric Swalwell appears to have dropped large amounts of campaign cash on Super Bowl tickets

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell appears to have doled out large amounts of campaign cash into Super Bowl tickets and other items at the stadium for the big game, according to FEC records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Swalwell posted an Instagram story showing him at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 dressed in San Francisco 49ers attire, leading to questions about how he landed the tickets, given he has reported massive debts in his past financial disclosure reports.

His committee’s pre-primary filing to the Federal Election Commission, which covers its donations and expenditures from January through mid-February, shows the campaign on Feb. 6 spent nearly $22,000 in donor funds on “event tickets” with the Forty Niners Football Company, LLC, or the San Francisco 49ers, as a fundraising expense.

ERIC SWALWELL CALLS OUT SOFT-ON-CRIME PROSECUTORS FOR LETTING ‘DANGEROUS PEOPLE THREATEN OUR KIDS’

Swalwell’s filings also show a $962 reimbursement for tickets to 49ers co-owner Gideon Yu on Feb. 8 and expenditures of more than $100 at Allegiant Stadium, where the 49ers played the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Another major expense was $30,900 to the “Las Vegas Raiders,” the NFL team that plays at Allegiant Stadium. The filing said the expense was for “Event Tickets for Fundraising Event.” The filing also shows the campaign spending nearly $3,000 for “food and beverages” at Alexxa’s Las Vegas, a restaurant and bar “located at the heart of the last Vegas Strip.”

His campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the expenditures, which were first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

The California Democrat’s campaign has spent significant money on high-end items and luxury accommodations for some time.

Before what appears to be the Super Bowl purchase, his campaign spent $1,560 on Dec. 4 on “Fundraising Event Tickets” at Aramark at Lincoln Financial Field, which is where the Philadelphia Eagles play. The Eagles’ schedule shows they played the San Francisco 49ers a day earlier.

ERIC SWALWELL SPENT MORE CAMPAIGN CASH ON TRAVEL AND LUXURY ACCOMMODATIONS THAN NANCY PELOSI

The most recent filing also showed that Swalwell spent over $3,000 last month at the Loews Hotel Miami Beach, which includes a full-service spa and several restaurants and lounges. The filing also showed nearly another $1,000 being dropped on food and beverages at Mila Miami Beach, a “High-end Mediterranean & Japanese cuisine in a flamboyant venue with a stylish cocktail bar,” according to Citybox Media.

Fox News Digital reported earlier this month that Swalwell’s campaign poured over $90,000 into travel expenses during the last three months of 2023, including $1,700 in Dubai at the five-star Burj Al Arab Hotel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swalwell spending campaign cash internationally has become a common occurrence. Before Dubai, his committee, which has just three salaried employees, spent thousands of dollars at hotels and restaurants in London and Germany earlier in the year.