‘Especially heinous’: White House responds to NYC Labor Day protesters waving Hamas, Hezbollah flags

The White House strongly condemned pro-Hamas and pro-Hezbollah protesters who took to the streets in New York City on Labor Day with flags donning the terror groups’ insignia.

“As President Biden and Vice President Harris have said, there is absolutely no place in America for the poison of Antisemitism – none. They and the entire Biden-Harris Administration condemn any individual associating with the repugnant terrorist organization Hamas,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement Monday evening. Bates added that the protest demonstration including the terror groups flag was “especially heinous” considering it landed on the same day as the funeral for Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was one of the six dead Hamas hostages found by Israeli forces over the weekend.

“It is especially heinous to express support for Hamas on the same day as the funeral for an innocent American hostage who they brutally murdered. This is a moment for all Americans to come together and stand against Antisemitism and against the sickening hate and evil that Hamas represents,” said Bates.

The protest on Monday, dubbed, “Flood NYC for Gaza,” was organized by the group Within Our Lifetime. The group has led large protests in the Big Apple since Hamas’s massacre on Oct. 7, at times forcing roads, trains and even parts of the airport to shut down in response. Meanwhile, the group’s founder, Nerdeen Kiswani, has called for the expulsion of “Zionists” from the city. The group has been charged as being antisemitic by critics.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at Union Square in Manhattan on Monday, before beginning a march to Washington Square Park. Scenes from the rally showed rally goers waving the flags of various anti-Israel terror groups, including Hamas.

“Resistance is justified when people are occupied,” the protesters could be heard chanting, according to The New York Post, which indicated four people were ultimately arrested.

The Labor Day protest is not the first time Within Our Lifetime has organized protests where terror symbols have appeared. Back in June, the group held at least two anti-Israel protests in New York City that included protesters waving Hamas’ flag, carrying a Hezbollah flag and holding up a portrait of Hamas’s Gaza ruler and Oct. 7 massacre mastermind Yahya Sinwar, according to publicly available video from the protest shared on social media.

At the time, following one of those protests that was held outside an exhibit commemorating those lost at the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the symbolism that was present “pure antisemitism.”

“Any New Yorker who stands for peace cannot stand next to those waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags, especially at an exhibit commemorating the victims of the Nova Music Festival massacre,” the mayor said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Within our Lifetime for comment but did not receive a response.