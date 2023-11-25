Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo sued by sexual harassment accuser: Here’s what you need to know

One of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers filed a lawsuit in Albany Wednesday claiming he repeatedly sexually harassed her.

Brittany Commisso began working for Cuomo in 2017.

Her lawsuit comes under the Adult Survivors Act, which extended the period of time individuals could file a sexual harassment claim from the time an incident allegedly happened. According to CBS, Commisso’s time limit expired Thursday at midnight.

Cuomo resigned as governor in August 2021 following sexual misconduct allegations by Commisso and several other women. He has denied the allegations.

Commisso’s lawsuit alleges “continuous sexual harassment” and retaliation by Cuomo and seeks monetary damages against the former governor.

Commisso’s allegations led to a criminal charge against Cuomo that was eventually dismissed last year at the request of Albany County District Attorney David Soares, who described her as credible but said he couldn’t prove the case.

In a statement to the press, Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, said Commisso’s claims in the lawsuit “are provably false, which is why the Albany District Attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation.”

“Ms. Commisso’s transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail. We look forward to seeing her in court,” the statement said.

Commisso was identified as “Executive Assistant No. 1” in Attorney General Letitia James’ 2021 report accusing Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women, including current and former state employees, from 2013 to 2020, in violation of state and federal law.

Commisso testified that Cuomo grabbed her rear while they took a selfie in the executive mansion in 2019, and that in 2020 he reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast.

In her testimony, Commisso said Cuomo routinely talked about her physical appearance and repeatedly made sexually suggestive comments when she worked with him at the executive mansion in Albany. She said he would also ask about her divorce and whether she had ever had sex with other men during her marriage.

In 2019, Commisso said Cuomo put his hand on her backside while guiding her through the executive mansion.

In December of that same year, she said she was with Cuomo at the executive mansion when he asked her to take a “selfie” with him. She said as they were posing for the photo, Cuomo moved his hand “onto my butt” and rubbed it for “at least five seconds.”

