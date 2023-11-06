Ex-House Republican who voted to impeach Trump running for Senate in Michigan

Former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., whose family founded the Meijer supermarket chain, is running for his state’s vacant Senate seat.

Meijer lost his seat after he and nine other House Republicans voted to impeach former President Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“My wife and I prayed hard about this race and how we can best serve our state and our nation. We considered every aspect of the campaign, and we are confident we have the best chance of taking back this seat for the Republicans and fighting hard for a conservative future,” Meijer said in his campaign debut on Monday morning.

“We are in dark and uncertain times, but we have made it through worse. The challenges are great, but so is our country. If we are to see another great American century, we need leaders who aren’t afraid to be bold, will do the work, and can’t be bought.”

Meijer had lost the 2022 Republican primary for his House seat to former Trump administration official John Gibbs.

As part of a strategy to ensure an easier path to victory in general elections, House Democrats’ campaign arm targeted Meijer and other Republicans in swing districts by elevating more polarizing rivals.

Gibbs, who ran to Meijer’s right, subsequently lost to freshman Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich.

Senate Republicans are eyeing Michigan as a prime pickup opportunity after Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced she would not seek re-election.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is the current frontrunner for the Democratic nomination to replace her.

Meanwhile, Meijer joins an increasingly competitive GOP primary. Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., is also in the race after being courted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Senate Republicans’ campaign arm.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is also in the field of candidates.

Meijer’s family founded and owns the primarily-Midwestern Meijer supermarket chain. The one-term Republican congressman is also an Army Reserve veteran, having served in Iraq.