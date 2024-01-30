Ex-IRS contractor who leaked Trump’s tax returns sentenced to 5 years in prison

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Charles Littlejohn, the ex-IRS contractor responsible for leaking former President Trump’s tax returns, was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday.

Judge Ana Reyes condemned Littlejohn’s actions when handing down the sentence, saying the leak was “an intolerable attack on our constitutional democracy.” The sentence also includes 36 months of supervised release and a $5,000 fine.

“The press tells us Democracy dies in darkness. It also dies in lawlessness,” the judge said. “There are numerous lawful means to bring things to light. Trump was under no obligation to expose his returns. People could vote for someone else. They could run against him.”

Federal prosecutors said Littlejohn sought his job as an IRS consultant specifically for the purpose of leaking Trump’s returns in 2019. Littlejohn had done work for Booz Allen from 2008 to 2013, but he returned to the company as an IRS consultant in 2017. Prosecutors say the career move was meant to grant him access to private tax information that would allow him to leak Trump’s tax returns. The DOJ says Littlejohn considered Trump to be a threat to democracy.

“[Littlejohn] weaponized his access to unmasked taxpayer data to further his own personal political agenda, believing that he was above the law,” prosecutors alleged during the trial.

“A free press and public engagement with the media are critical to any healthy democracy, but stealing and leaking private, personal tax information strips individuals of the legal protection of their most sensitive data,” they added.

Judge Reyes echoed prosecutors’ words when handing down the sentence, saying Littlejohn had clearly concocted a long-term plan to violate Trump’s privacy.

“He did not make a snap judgment. He made a series of decisions. This court cannot let others view this conduct as acceptable. I need to send the strongest possible message that we are a nation of laws,” Reyes said Monday.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.