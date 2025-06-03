EXCLUSIVE: Comer hails DOJ’s Biden probe as House investigation heats up

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is welcoming the Trump administration’s backup as he continues to probe the alleged “cover-up” of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating pardons granted by the Biden White House, specifically whether the ex-president “was competent and whether others were taking advantage of him through use of autopen or other means,” according to Reuters.

“The Trump DOJ is right to open a probe into the potential unauthorized use of autopen at the Biden White House for sweeping pardons and other executive actions,” Comer told Fox News Digital. “Americans demand transparency and accountability about who was calling the shots at the White House.”

The Kentucky Republican launched a House Oversight Committee probe into the prior administration last month, requesting appearances and information from five former senior Biden aides, including his physician Kevin O’Connor.

A source familiar with the matter previously told Fox News Digital that lawyers for all five former staffers were in communication with the committee, but Comer signaled that he would not rule out compelling their appearance if those talks fell through.

“The House Oversight Committee is investigating the cover-up of President Biden’s mental decline and will be talking soon with a large group of former administration and campaign officials, under subpoena if necessary. We welcome the DOJ’s additional efforts to ensure accountability,” Comer said.

The DOJ declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Republicans have unleashed a tidal wave of scrutiny on the previous Democratic White House as new reports – as well as old concerns previously dismissed by mainstream media – surface about Biden’s mental state while in office and what lengths those closest to him took to allegedly hide it from others.

It was considered all but taboo in Washington’s political circles to discuss Biden’s mental acuity until his disastrous debate against then-candidate Donald Trump in 2024.

Since then, myriad accounts about the former president misremembering longtime allies or losing focus in meetings have flooded the media.

It’s brought new scrutiny on some of the unprecedentedly broad pardons he issued during his waning days in office, including for his son, Hunter Biden, despite previously saying he would not do so.

Biden is also currently dealing with stage 4 prostate cancer, which he announced last month, though he told reporters in recent days he was “optimistic.”

Like the DOJ, Comer’s probe is focused on Biden’s mental decline and use of autopen for pardons and other executive actions.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating the role of former senior Biden White House officials in possibly usurping authority from former President Joe Biden and the ramifications of a White House staff intent on hiding his rapidly worsening mental and physical faculties,” Comer said in letters to the former Biden officials.