EXCLUSIVE: GOP firebrand dares Dems to condemn attacks on Elon Musk’s Tesla

EXCLUSIVE: Amid an ongoing spate of violent attacks, threats and vandalism against Tesla owners and dealerships and widespread “Tesla Takedown” protests across the country, the GOP is challenging Democrats to condemn the attacks as domestic terrorism.

Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is introducing a resolution in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The measure slams unnamed members of the Democratic Party, who it says, “have made calls for their supporters to incite and engage in domestic terrorism by attacking Tesla vehicles and facilities to protest Elon Musk,” and it condemns the wave of “domestic terrorism attacks” targeting Tesla cars and dealerships.

“The definition of terrorism is the unlawful use of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political aims. That is exactly what has been going on across the country at Tesla dealerships, and it is what innocent Americans who chose Tesla as their preferred vehicle are facing in the wake of violence from Radical Left-Wing domestic terrorists who hate President Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” Boebert told Fox News Digital.

The resolution cites “at least” 80 incidents of arson or vandalism against Tesla vehicles and 10 incidents of vandalism against Tesla dealerships, charging stations and facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Incidents include individuals setting fire to cars and equipment by throwing Molotov cocktails, shooting up buildings and vehicles, and marking private property with words like “Nazi” and “Long Live Ukraine.”

Among the incidents cited by the resolution is the March 18, attack in Las Vegas, in which a person dressed in black shot at Tesla cars at a Tesla collision center, ignited several of them with Molotov cocktails, and spray-painted the word “Resist” on the front doors of the shop.

A suspect, Paul Hyon Kim, 36, has been arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the incident. Kim has been charged with multiple crimes ranging from destruction of property, arson and possessing a fire device, according to jail records.

The resolution also mentions the Mach 6 attack near Portland, Oregon, when at least seven gunshots were fired into a Tesla showroom in the middle of the night, shattering windows, damaging three cars and destroying equipment.

Despite these incidents, few Democrats have unequivocally denounced the violence, even as the FBI has launched a task force to crack down on Tesla crime, the Justice Department announced charges against arson suspects and Attorney General Pam Bondi labeled the attacks “domestic terrorism” – an issue Democrats have railed against for years.

Many Democrats have actually doubled down on their inflammatory rhetoric against DOGE-chief Musk, labeling him a “threat to democracy” and a “Nazi.”

The measure condemning the spate of domestic terrorism against Tesla owners and dealers currently has the support of eight staunchly conservative co-sponsors, Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Brandon Gill, R-Texas, Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Barry Moore, R-Ala., Troy Nehls, R-Texas, Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., and Greg Steube, R-Fla.

“The American people deserve to know where their representatives stand when it comes to condemning domestic terrorism,” said Boebert. “My House resolution will make clear where all members of Congress stand: Do they condemn domestic terrorism against Tesla, or do they endorse it completely?”