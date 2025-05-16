EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Mace unloads after arrest of trans activist who allegedly threatened to ‘assassinate’ her

“I hope they have makeup wipes in prison.”

That’s how Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., responded to the arrest of Samuel Theodore Cain, a trans-identifying activist who goes by “Roxie Wolfe” online, after he was charged with allegedly making repeated death threats against the congresswoman.

Cain, 19, was taken into custody by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after months of alleged threats, making him the first known trans activist in the country to be arrested for threatening a sitting member of Congress.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Mace didn’t hold back.

“I’ve waited for this for a long time,” she said. “Trans activists have been threatening to kill me every day for over six months, ever since I started filing bills to protect women’s spaces.”

Mace said her top priority has always been protecting her family, her staff and herself from the kind of politically motivated violence she believes is getting worse and is also ignored by the left.

“We live in fear every day, looking over our shoulders because these trans activists fuel violence,” she said. “And yet not one Democrat has spoken up to say it’s wrong.”

Cain allegedly posted violent messages online threatening to kill Mace and her children, describing graphic ways he would harm her. According to Mace, these threats were shared with law enforcement and the public for months.

Investigative journalist Andy Ngo reported Cain had a history of allegedly posting threats and expressing support for far-left causes.

In one post, Cain allegedly wrote, “I’M GOING TO ASSASSINATE REPRESENTATIVE NANCY MACE WITH A GUN AND I’M BEING 100% DEAD ASS.”

Ngo’s investigation revealed that Cain’s social media accounts were filled with posts about trans-related topics and support for Democrats. After being contacted by the FBI about his posts, Cain allegedly admitted to making the threat but claimed he “didn’t mean it.”

“We’ve posted the voicemails,” Mace said. “We’ve shared the text messages. They talked about smashing my head into a bathroom floor or shooting me.

“This is who these people are. And still, not a single Democrat has stood up and said, ‘This is unacceptable.’”

Mace said the silence speaks volumes.

“When the left shows you who they are, believe them,” she said. “They are normalizing political violence, and they’re doing it by refusing to condemn it.”

Mace, who has introduced legislation to protect women’s bathrooms and spaces, said this arrest only proves why her efforts matter.

“This matters more than ever,” she said. “We have to protect women. Real men protect women. Real men don’t threaten them. But we can’t do this alone. We need more people to speak out.”

She said real change will only happen when people stop being afraid and start holding dangerous behavior accountable.

“This arrest happened because someone had the courage to act,” she said. “That was Capitol Police. That was SLED. I demanded it too, but they finally said, ‘Not one more.’ That’s what we need — courage, not silence.”

Cain allegedly made many of his threats publicly on social media. Mace said that’s a major problem and called for changes to Section 230, the law that shields tech platforms from liability. According to the DOJ, 230 “provides immunity to online platforms from civil liability based on third-party content and for the removal of content in certain circumstances.”

“You can’t even sue blogs when people post threats or lies,” she said. “There’s no accountability. That has to change. People are being targeted, and these platforms are letting it happen.”

Some on the left have accused Mace of “punching down” for calling attention to her would-be attacker. Mace had a sharp response.

“Only Democrats blame the victim,” she said. “They don’t want to protect women. We’ve seen it in sports, bathrooms, locker rooms and now in politics. They always look the other way.

“There’s a total double standard. Not one Democrat colleague of mine has spoken out since the arrest. Not one.”

Asked what she would say to other lawmakers, especially women, who are scared to speak out on gender and safety issues, Mace was clear.

“Violence against women should always be taken seriously,” she said. “We should believe women. We should protect them. And we should prosecute the people who want to hurt them.

“If you care about women, prove it. Stand up and say, ‘No more!’”

Mace also revealed to Fox News Digital she’s preparing a victim impact statement and hopes to attend Cain’s bond hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.

“I’m working on it now,” she said. “We’re figuring out logistics, but I plan to be there.”