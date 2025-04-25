Famed late-term abortion doctor closes Colorado clinic after decades of protest

Famed late-term abortionist Dr. Warren Hern, long a target of pro-life protests, closed his Boulder clinic this week after 50 years, saying it’s time to pass on the “sacred commitment” of providing safe abortions to others.

“It has been a privilege to do this work for almost 55 years,” Hern said in a statement on his website. “It has been a privilege to know the many exceptional people in this field who were and are devoted to the highest standards of medical care for women and who are dedicated to the fundamental principle of reproductive freedom for everyone.”

Hern, who has detailed the gruesome procedure of “dismembering” fetuses during third-trimester abortions in his writings, said that although he loves his work, he has “wanted for years to be free from the operating room and the daily cares of a private medical practice.”

“When I have a patient, I can’t do anything else. Her safety and well-being is my priority. Nothing else matters while her life is at stake,” he wrote.

Hern added that performing abortions has given him and his colleagues “great satisfaction and meaning in our lives.”

Hern’s clinic, the Boulder Abortion Clinic in Colorado, was one of the few that offered late-term abortions nationwide, even prior to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Hern would see visitors from all over the country. Colorado is one of nine states that has no restrictions on when abortions can take place in the course of the pregnancy.

In his book, “Abortion Practice,” first published in 1984, Hern describes abortions in detail, including how “A long curved Mayo scissors may be necessary to decapitate and dismember the fetus.”

“The procedure changes significantly at 21 weeks because the fetal tissues become much more cohesive and difficult to dismember,” Hern wrote. “This problem is accentuated by the fact that the fetal pelvis may be as much as 5cm in width. The calvaria [head] is no longer the principal problem; it can be collapsed. Other structures, such as the pelvis, present more difficulty.”

Hern has been a dominating voice for late-term abortions since the 1970s. He was featured in prominent media outlets over the decades, including The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and The Atlantic, among others. Hern also wrote a memoir recently, “Abortion in the Age of Unreason: A Doctor’s Account of Caring for Women Before and After Roe v. Wade.”

Hern writes in that memoir about how, in the early days of his clinic, he had to personally prove that abortions were being conducted safely. Following a dilation-and-evacuation procedure, he would have to “empty the cotton sock in the suction bottle of its contents, spread the tissue out on a glass plate, and look at it carefully over a light box” to show that no parts of the baby were left inside the woman, The New Yorker reported in a 2024 profile of Hern.

In his interview with The New Yorker, Hern also said that after the decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, the clinic was flooded with patients – and it would prioritize the late-term pregnancies over the earlier ones.

“We couldn’t see patients who were earlier in their pregnancies, because we were just too busy taking care of the more difficult patients. We have seen some earlier patients now, but our special interest is in helping women who are having abortions later in pregnancy because they have the most difficult circumstances. They’re at the end of the line. They can’t find anyone else to do this,” he said.

Later in the interview, Hern said, “The basic fact is that if you’re pregnant, you’re at risk of dying from that pregnancy,” and “All abortions are elective, and all abortions are therapeutic.”