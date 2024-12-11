FBI Director Christopher Wray announces resignation

FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to announce his resignation any moment, to step down from his post.

Fox News learned Wray will make the announcement during an FBI town hall in Washington, D.C., during which thousands of FBI employees are expected to join virtually across the country.

Wray was 7 years into his 10-year term.

GRASSLEY RIPS WRAY’S ‘FAILED’ LEADERSHIP AT FBI WITH 11 PAGES OF EXAMPLES IN BLISTERING ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ LETTER

The Republican lawyer in D.C. was hired by then President Trump in 2017 after he fired former Director James Comey.

Since being re-elected to a second term in the Oval Office, Trump has nominated Kash Patel to succeed Wray, giving the current director two options: leave on his own or be fired.

While Wray’s last day is still undecided, it is expected to be in January before Trump’s inauguration.

The moment Wray officially leaves, Deputy Director Paul Abbate will become acting director until a new director – Patel if confirmed – is in place. Abbate is a career official who is eligible to retire from the bureau very soon. He planned months ago to retire in the new year.