FBI email instructs employees not to promote Pride Month on bureau time: ‘Focused only on our core mission’

FIRST ON FOX: Agents and directors at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) received an email from leadership on Thursday instructing them not to participate in Pride Month in their professional capacity, a departure from the tone of the Biden administration’s bureau.

“I’ve received several questions about the FBI’s stance on Pride Month and what related activities FBI divisions and employees should or should not participate in,” FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson said in an email obtained by Fox News Digital addressed to assistant directors in charge and special agents in charge on Thursday morning.

“So, I want to take the opportunity to make FBI leadership’s expectations clear: There should be no official FBI actions, events, or messaging regarding Pride Month.”

The email explains that employees are “free to do as you like” in their “personal capacity” or “on your own time.”

“But on FBI time, using FBI resources and your Bureau affiliation, you and your divisions are expected to take no official actions or issue any specific messaging,” Williamson said, adding that the “stance in no way lessens the FBI’s commitment to serve and protect every American in our country or welcoming colleagues from all walks of life.”

“What it does mean is ensuring that the American people see we are focused only on our core mission.”

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.

Shifting away from official celebrations of Pride Month represents a shift from messaging during the Biden administration, which saw several examples of the bureau promoting the month, including taking part in a Kansas City Pridefest and mentioning Pride Month in press releases.

The Biden administration faced criticism from conservatives in recent years after the White House and departments vocally supported Pride Month, which is observed for the month of June, with formal celebrations.

Then-President Joe Biden hosted a “Pride Month 2023” event on the White House lawn, decorating the area with rainbow motifs and the “Progress Pride flag.”

“Today, the #FBI raised the #pride flag at our headquarters in support of our #LGBTQ colleagues,” the FBI posted on social media in June 2021. “We thank them for their contributions to the FBI and the country. #PrideMonth.”

The email comes after the Trump administration has shifted away from diversity, equity and inclusion messaging and programs in federal government, instead focusing on meritocracy and the individual missions of departments.

“Let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in his first statement after being sworn in to lead the bureau.