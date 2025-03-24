FBI launches task force to crack down on violent Tesla attacks, mitigate threats

The FBI on Monday launched a task force to crack down on violent Tesla attacks, Fox News Digital has learned.

The FBI’s task force was created in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and will coordinate investigative activity.

Fox News Digital has learned that there have been various instances in recent weeks of vandalism, arson, and targeted shootings against Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations across the nation.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that there has been no connection between people involved in the series of arson incidents at Tesla dealerships and properties and online groups have been developed.

Since March 1, 2025, the FBI has received 48 “guardians” related to Tesla violence, criminal activity, and threatening communications, Fox News Digital has learned. Guardians assess counterterrorism-based incidents.

The FBI is investigating, in conjunction with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners—with seven pending full arson investigations.

Fox News Digital has learned there have been three arrests related to Molotov cocktails in Salem, OR and Loveland, Col.

“Director Patel has been unequivocally clear: the FBI will be relentless in its mission to protect the American people,” an FBI spokesperson said. “Acts of violence, vandalism, and domestic terrorism—like the recent Tesla attacks—will be pursued with the full force of the law.”

As for the task force, a threat tag has been created at the FBI to streamline reports and a command post at FBI headquarters has been created. It consists of a joint FBI/ATF task force to mitigate that threat stream.

Fox News Digital has learned that Tesla Takedown protestors are calling for 500 demonstrations at all 277 Tesla showrooms, as well as Supercharger stations, on March 29, 2025.