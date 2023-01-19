FBI offers $25K reward for info on pro-life pregnancy center attacks, vandalism

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information related to a string of attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers.

The FBI will pay out to sources who provide “information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes.”

The attacks on pro-life health care centers are being treated as possible domestic violent extremism and violent crime charges on a case by case basis.

“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions.”

