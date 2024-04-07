FBI probes if NYC Mayor Eric Adams received upgraded Turkish Airlines tickets in exchange for favors: report

The FBI is investigating whether New York Mayor Eric Adams received free upgrades on Turkish Airlines, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to the New York Times.

Federal authorities are looking into whether he was upgraded to the most expensive seats available on international flights as part of a wider corruption probe.

Sources confirmed to the publication that a portion of the investigation involves whether the donations to Turkey’s national airline were traded for political favors.

The political favors included alleged pressure exerted on the New York Fire Department after a delay of the operating certificate for the new Turkish consulate.

The probe is investigating whether Adams’ 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to funnel money into its coffers.

FBI agents also approached Adams directly after a Manhattan event later, seizing the mayor’s electronic devices, including at least two cellphones and an iPad, in carrying out a search warrant.

The FBI also searched the homes of Rana Abbasova, an aide to Adams at City Hall, and Cenk Öcal, a former Turkish Airlines executive who served on the mayor’s 2021 transition team, according to Daily News.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Brendan McGuire, special counsel for Mayor Adams, said that the New York City mayor did not receive any “improper upgrades” and did not do anything “inappropriate” in exchange for the alleged upgrades.

“As Borough President, the Mayor consistently disclosed his official travel to Turkey, did not receive any improper upgrades and did nothing inappropriate in exchange for an upgrade,” McGuire said.

“Speculation is not evidence,” he added. “We look forward to a just and timely conclusion to this investigation.”

Fox News reached out the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for comment.