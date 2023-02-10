FBI searches Mike Pence Indiana home amid classified document investigation, sources say

FBI agents searched former Vice President Mike Pence’s residence Friday as federal authorities continue their classified document investigation, two sources confirmed to Fox News.

Local police blocked off the entrance to the Carmel, Indiana home before federal investigators arrived in a white vehicle.

The search was planned for days, the sources said, and Pence is not at home Friday.

BIDEN TELLS PBS HE’S ‘NOT AT LIBERTY’ TO DISCUSS CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS SCANDAL, SUGGESTS HIS STAFF IS TO BLAME

The officials could be seen showing a badge to local police before being granted entry to the residence.

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE DISCOVERED CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN INDIANA HOME

Pence informed Congress last month that he discovered documents bearing classified markings from his time as vice president on Jan. 16. This search is to check that nothing was missed, the sources indicated.

Pence attorney Greg Jacob wrote on Jan. 18 to Acting Director Kate Dillon McClure of the White House Liaison Division National Archives and Records Administration to inform her of the papers “containing classified markings.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pence’s team found the documents following revelations that classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were found at the Penn Biden Center think tank and at the president’s home Wilmington, Delaware.