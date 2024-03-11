FDNY tells firefighters to protest ‘on your own time’ after booing NY AG Letitia James, cheering Trump: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) issued a scolding to firefighters it says brought “discredit” to the department after booing New York Attorney General Letitia James and cheering for former President Trump at a promotion ceremony last week, warning those who took part to protest on their own time, according to a report.

The department handed out a memo at firehouses across New York City on Sunday that said the FDNY’s Bureau of Investigations and Trials (BITS) is combing through video to identify those who took part in the behavior, the New York Post reported.

Firefighters “should understand that BITS is gathering video and identifying members that brought discredit … to the department,” read the memo obtained by the Post. “We want the members to come forward. They will come to HQ to be educated [on] why their behavior is unacceptable.”

The memo also advised firefighters not to express their political views while on duty.

“When you’re not on duty, feel however you want about politicians,” the memo said. “Vote. Protest. That’s your right. But don’t do it on the job’s time, on other members’ time, or on their families’ time. Do it on your own time.”

The controversy began after booing erupted as James walked up to the podium to honor the swearing-in of the first Black female chaplain of the FDNY, the Rev. Pamela Holmes, as well as other first responders at a promotion ceremony on Thursday at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

“Oh, c’mon, we’re in a house of God. Simmer down,” James told the rowdy crowd. “Thank you for getting it out of your system.”

As James continued her remarks, the crowd repeatedly chanted “Trump!”

James led the civil fraud case against Trump in New York City that resulted in Judge Arthur Engoron finding Trump liable for more than $350 million in damages and barring him from operating his business in New York for three years.

The department also claimed in the memo that it is at risk of losing the cultural center as a venue after the incident hurt its reputation with the host.

Meanwhile, FDNY spokesman Jim Long told Fox News Digital in an email on Sunday morning that the department’s investigation was “about professionalism at an official event,” and “has nothing to do with politics.”

“Nobody is hunting anyone down,” Long said. “We’re looking into those who clearly broke department regulations.”